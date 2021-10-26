Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.24

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 1643777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

