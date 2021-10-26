Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,561. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Truist lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.