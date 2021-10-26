BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.33

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $20.29. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 23,622 shares traded.

BRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $362.47 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.