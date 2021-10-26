Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cactus traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 1666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

