Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $169.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

