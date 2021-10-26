Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 254,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,733. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.15. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 30,662.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

