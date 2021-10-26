California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

