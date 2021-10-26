California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,042 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of 21Vianet Group worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 91,163 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNET. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of VNET opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.