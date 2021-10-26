California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of PagerDuty worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

NYSE PD opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,806 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.