California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

