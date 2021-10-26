California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,956 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Haemonetics worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,581,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

