California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

