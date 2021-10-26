California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 75.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

