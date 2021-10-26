California Water Service Group (CWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWT opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in California Water Service Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of California Water Service Group worth $22,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

