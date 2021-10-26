Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CALX traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. 22,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 553.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Calix worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.