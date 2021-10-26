Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $27,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

CMBM stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $747.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

