Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 10th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BK traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$139.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

