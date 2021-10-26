Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 10th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of BK traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$139.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73. Canadian Banc has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.