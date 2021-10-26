Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

