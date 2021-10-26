Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 505.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,883 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 792,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

