Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.14 billion-$32.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.87 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CAJ traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 2,236,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,804. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. Canon has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

