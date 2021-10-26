Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.56

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €169.56 ($199.48) and traded as high as €189.05 ($222.41). Capgemini shares last traded at €188.65 ($221.94), with a volume of 363,814 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €169.56.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

