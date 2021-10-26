Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

