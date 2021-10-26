Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.
Capital Bancorp stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $26.74.
In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.