Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.87 on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

