Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220,474 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.13% of América Móvil worth $65,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $9,868,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in América Móvil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 88,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

