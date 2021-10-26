Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,608 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $92,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,448,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE:ACA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.