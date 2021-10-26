Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.28% of Equifax worth $80,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.00. 7,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

