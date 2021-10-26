Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,188 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $71,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. 3,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,324. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

