Capital International Inc. CA Has $299.53 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,336 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $299,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. The company has a market cap of $906.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.