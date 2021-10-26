Capital International Inc. CA Sells 58,961 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 58,961 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $207,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $684.71.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $51.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,076.80. 854,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,251,678. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 560.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $1,045.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

