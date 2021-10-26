Capital International Investors Buys 852,945 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,288,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $24,369,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.