Capital International Investors Has $2.03 Billion Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 8.82% of NovoCure worth $2,028,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2,385.32 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

