Capital International Investors Has $2.58 Billion Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,558,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,787,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.19% of Enbridge worth $2,584,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.