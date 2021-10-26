Capital International Investors Has $7.39 Billion Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,388,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,077,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.