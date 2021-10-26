Capital International Investors Purchases 1,102,647 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,808,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,091. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

