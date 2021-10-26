Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

