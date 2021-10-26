Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

