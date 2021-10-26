Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,283,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.96% of Cardinal Health worth $995,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.