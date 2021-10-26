Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

CRDL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 775,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

