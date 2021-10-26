Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 5.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 4,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

CRBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

