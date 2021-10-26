Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $17.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CUK opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

