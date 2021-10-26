Carpenter Technology (CRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

NYSE CRS opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.