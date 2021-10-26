Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.100-$2.200 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

