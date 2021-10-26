Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.47

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $18.38. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 1,135,423 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

In other news, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock worth $144,429 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

