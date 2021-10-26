Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 98,337.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $282,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,426 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSTL opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

