Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of CATY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

