Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Gap Down to $43.95

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.95, but opened at $42.68. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 2,019 shares.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

