Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,803.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,282 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,688 shares of company stock worth $178,887,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

MA traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,906. The company has a market capitalization of $357.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.