Caxton Associates LP Decreases Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

SC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

