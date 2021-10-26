Caxton Associates LP Invests $981,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.