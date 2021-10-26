Caxton Associates LP Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Dolby Laboratories makes up approximately 0.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,639. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

